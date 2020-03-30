Rise in cases of alcohol withdrawal symptoms after lockdown

Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI): There is a sudden spurt in the number of cases suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms cases in the city in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that has resulted in closure of liquor shops and bars, officials said on Monday. Nearly 140 such cases have been reported at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda here in the past few days even as 94 such cases were reported on Monday alone, they said.

"Due to non-availability of toddy or liquor in local markets in view of ongoing coronavirus lockdown for the past one week, tipplers are experiencing mild, moderate and severe withdrawal symptoms such as sleeplessness and restlessness. Those complaining of moderate and severe symptoms are admitted to hospitals," doctors at the institute said.

According to the doctors,severe withdrawal symptoms include seizure, epilepsy, behaving in anti-social manner, injuring themselves or harming others also. Doctors also warned that sometimes the withdrawal symptoms would be so severe that such patients would develop suicidal symptoms.

On Friday last, a 50-year-old daily wage worker here allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building as he was upset at not being able to get liquor after the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms. According to the doctors, psychiatric consultations are available in district hospitals also in case required.

"We admit such people with severe withdrawal symptoms in de-addiction centre and they are given treatment for three-four days. On Saturday last, as many 16 cases of alcohol withdrawal, 25 on Sunday and 94 on Monday were reported at the institute," they said. Senior official of the state government said these cases are coming to their notice and officials concerned were asked to look into the matter.

According to experts, some of the cases can be treated as outpatients while in severe cases, hospitalisation is required. Meanwhile, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud advised tipplers suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to non- availability of liquor and toddy to practise yoga and meditation to overcome the syndrome.

Goud, who held a review meeting with officials over the matter directed the excise sleuths to identify such persons suffering with alcohol withdrawal symptoms and provide them counseling and if need arises to take them to primary health centres and to see to it that they are given treatment. Families of such persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms should focus on them and divert their attention by making them practise yoga, meditation, and exercise and play games such as carrom and chess. It would strengthen their mental capability. The family members should also spend more time with them, Goud said in an official release.

The minister said the government is determined to ensure closure of all liquor selling outlets in view of the lockdown. Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, when asked about relaxation on toddy supplies, said it is not important at this juncture. PTI VVK GDK NVG NVG

