Lockdown: 1 dead, several critical in Assam after drinking raw spirit as substitute for liquor

One person died on Mondayand several others are in a critical condition in Assam'sJorhat district after consuming raw spirit as a substitute forliquor, the supply of which has been crippled due to thenationwide lockdown, police said on Monday

The incident occurred in Tarajan area on Sunday nightwhen a group of people, mostly daily wagers, drank raw spiritsmixed with cold drinks, a police officer said

One person died on Monday and the condition of othersis critical, he added.

