COVID-19: 2nd consignment of medical equipment arrives in Manipur

The Manipur government on Monday received the second consignment of essential medical equipment including screening kits, sanitiser, masks, gloves and other personal protective gears, which will help the state health workers to combat the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The consignment of medical equipment weighing more than 5 tonne was brought by an cargo aircraft of the Indian Air Force, he said.

A total of 1,008 units of personal protective equipment, 10,000 masks, 5,000 screening kits, 6,000 confirmatory kits for test and 7,000 units of hand sanitiser among other were supplied to fight the coronavirus crisis, the health department official said. The first consignment of such materials had arrived here last week, he said.

Meanwhile, the police has been strictly enforcing the curfew, detaining those found violating the prohibitory orders which were imposed across the state on Tuesday after a 23- year-old woman from Manipur tested positive for COVID-19, a senior officer said. More than 200 persons were detained while over 100 vehicles seized in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts and the capital town till Monday for violating the curfew and lockdown orders, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.