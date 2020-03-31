Left Menu
Maha: Cops warn against rumours over coronavirus on April 1

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:12 IST
Maha: Cops warn against rumours over coronavirus on April 1

Aurangabad Police in Maharashtra have warned people against spreading any rumours or playing pranks over coronavirus in the name of April Fools Day on social media. Offences would be registered against the WhatsApp group admin and the member posting such messages on the mobile messaging app, Deputy Commissioner of Police Meena Makwana said in a release.

"Many people play pranks on their friends and relatives on April 1. Citizens have been asked not to play such pranks over coronavirus. Such messages may create confusion," the official said. "If such messages are found on WhatsApp, the person posting it and the group admin will be booked," she said.

The WhatsApp group admins have been asked to make suitable changes in their groups (where only admins can post messages), the release added. PTI AW GK GK.

