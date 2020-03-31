Left Menu
Kerala govt rejects concerns of community spread

PTI | Thiruvanantha | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:14 IST
The Kerala government on Tuesday rejected concerns of community spread of novel coronavirus in the state in the wake of the second death of a patient here who had no travel history or reported contact with any infected person. Setting aside the concern, Health Minister K K Shylaja said the deceased man, a native of nearby Pothancode, was already suffering from several other health issues including high blood pressure.

The 68-yearold man died at the government medical college here, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said. "We have got information that the deceased man had come in contact with some persons arrived from the Gulf. As he was very sick and was not in a position to speak, we could not collect details from him directly," she told reporters here.

"So we had to collect such details from his relatives now. As per preliminary assessment, it was a case of contact spread. So, as of now, there is no need to get panic about the community spread," she said The possibility of death was high among patients, aged above 60 years and suffering from other diseases like heart ailments or diabetics, she said. "That's why we are giving strict directions to the elderly people to remain in homes and avoid contact with infected persons, " the minister said.

However, the minister directed those came in contact with the deceased person to remain in self-quarantine and inform the authorities if they developed any infection symptoms. In both the coronavirus deaths in the state, the deceased persons were aged and were suffering from other diseases, she added.PTI LGK UD SS PTI PTI PTI

