Over 15,000 engineers in UP to contribute to CM fund to fight coronavirus

Over 15,000 engineers working in different department in Uttar Pradesh will contribute one day's salary amounting to about Rs 5 crores to the Chief Minister's relief fund to fight coronavirus. The decision has been made on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh Engineers Association.

"On appeal of the association, over 15,000 engineers will contribute their one day's salary to CM's relief fund. The amount will be over Rs 5 crores," Association's General Secretary Ashish Yadav said. Besides this, the Association will separately give Rs 11 lakhs to the CM's fund, he said.

The Association has members from all departments including corporations, public enterprises, local bodies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

