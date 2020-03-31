Kota DM advises coaching students not to head home during lockdown

The Kota administration on Tuesday appreciated the patience of city students during the ongoing lockdown and advised them not to travel to their homes in different states of the country. In a video message, the DM of Rajasthan’s Kota district Om Kasera applauded the thousands of coaching students here as they are adhering to prohibitory orders by staying inside their hostels and rented rooms.

Kasera said nothing much has changed for the students as they were used to staying indoors for studies. The district magistrate also urged the parents, whose children are in Kota for engineering or medical entrance examination coaching, to offer emotional support to their wards during the lockdown period.

The district administration has issued eight helpline numbers for the students, Kasera said. “You don't worry or panic about anything, all of you are safe here,” the officer told students. He told them they are much safer in Kota and should not try to go to their homes during the lockdown period as they might get infected during the journey.

No one in Kota has been tested positive for coronavirus so far, the DM said. Kasera assured the parents that the administration will not let even a single student go hungry.

