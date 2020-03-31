More areas declared as red zones in Kashmir to prevent COVID-19 spread

The administration on Tuesday declared more areas in Kashmir as red zones following detection of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the valley, officials said. They said 20 areas in Bandipora, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir division have been declared as red zones.

The areas are Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin and Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani and Khaigam in Pulwama district of south, the officials said. Waskura in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir and Sedew and Ramnagri in Shopian district in south Kashmir have also been declared as red zones, they added.

The officials said Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng in Srinagar district and Chadoora in Budgam district of central Kashmir are the other areas which have been declared as red zones. Earlier, on Monday, authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian district declared two villages as red zones following detection of positive cases of coronavirus there.

The two villages that were declared as red zones are Ramnagri and Sedow while adjoining villages of these tehsils were declared buffer zones for the safety and well-being of the general public. The officials said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the areas declared as red zones and the people would stay inside their homes to ensure complete lockdown. The red zones have been declared in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, they added.

