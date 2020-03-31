Left Menu
SSCMC to monitor supply of commodities in wake of lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:05 IST
A State Supply Chain Management Cell (SSCMC) has been set up to monitor supply of essential commodities and agriculture inputs related items in the wake of the lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak. The SSCMC, which will function under the agriculture secretariat, will see the issues related to the supply of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides, a government order said.

The Watershed Development Department Commissioner P C Ray would be its coordinator, Shivaraju B the co-coordinator and four others would be members]. A control room will also be set up to coordinate with the heads of departments and nodal officers of various department level supply chain management cells entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper supply chain management, the G.O said.

The team will monitor the demand, availability, transport and issues pertaining to the key commodities under their control and provide the daily report to SSCMC. Ever since the lockdown was announced, hundreds of tonnes of agriculture produces have perished in absence of proper transport, marketing and sale, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar had told PTI on Monday.

