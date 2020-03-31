7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 1.63 lakh under surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI): Kerala reported seven new positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of those affected in the state to 215. Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram have reported two cases each while Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

At least 1.63 lakh people were under surveillance in Kerala, of whom 658 in various hospitals, he said after presiding over a review meeting on COVID-19. The virus has so far claimed the lives of two people in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

