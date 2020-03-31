J-K sets up control room at Lakhanpur inter-state border

J-K sets up control room at Lakhanpur inter-state borderPTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set up a 24x7 control room at Lakhanpur inter-state border plaza in Kathua district for hassle-free movement of trucks carrying essential supplies to the union territory
The control centre will ensure that the waiting time of trucks is minimised and they get a go ahead within 30 minutes of reporting, an official spokesperson said
It can be contacted on phones numbers 01922- 285329, 01922- 285330 for any issue related to movement of trucks. A dedicated team led by senior officers at Lakhanpur will ensure medical screening of all drivers and cleaners and provide them point to point pass for hassle-free movement within the Union Territory, he said.
