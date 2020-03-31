Mumbai: 1.25L masks worth Rs 30L seized, 1 arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a22-year-old man for allegedly stocking 1.25 lakh masks worthRs 30.52 lakh which he intended to sell at higher rates inview of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said onTuesday

The raid was carried out in Madanpura in Nagpada areaof the metropolis by Unit III of the Crime Branch, he said

He identified the accused as Akib Mohammad Ansari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

