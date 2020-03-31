Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab residents returning from other states to be screened

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:14 IST
All residents of Punjab returning from other states will be screened for coronavirus upon entry, the state government said on Tuesday. Directions in this regard have been issued by the state Health department.

"Persons who are bonafide residents of the state of Punjab and are travelling from other states to the state of Punjab would be screened," a government notification said. "If found asymptomatic, they will be placed in home-quarantine for 14 days," it added.

"If found symptomatic, tests will be conducted in government facilities and the health department's protocol for the management of such persons will be followed," the notification said. Deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the protocol put in place, it further said.

