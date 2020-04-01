Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advance payments to be made to transport contractors in New Zealand

“The Transport Agency is also continuing planning and design work so that more projects are ready to move to construction as soon as works can resume,” Phil Twyford said.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-04-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:45 IST
Advance payments to be made to transport contractors in New Zealand
The Advanced Entitlement Payment (or AEP) will be available to contractors who currently have National Land Transport Programme funded projects in construction with the NZ Transport Agency.   Image Credit: Flickr / Chris Waits

Advance payments will be made to transport construction industry contractors to retain the workforce and ensure it is ready to quickly gear up to build projects which will be vital to New Zealand's COVID-19 economic recovery, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

He said keeping the workforce required to build the pipeline of infrastructure projects is critical to our recovery.

"The decision to bring payments forward will provide financial relief through the four-week lockdown period to enable suppliers to retain their workforces, ensuring they can quickly re-start work and be in a strong position to respond to any future Government infrastructure packages," Phil Twyford said.

"While we've put the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders first by going hard and early with our response to the pandemic, we are also planning for the post-lockdown economy.

"Making sure we can build more critical infrastructure as soon as possible will help stimulate the economy and help New Zealand make up its infrastructure deficit.

"The Transport Agency is also continuing planning and design work so that more projects are ready to move to construction as soon as works can resume," Phil Twyford said.

While critical state highway maintenance work is continuing to be carried out to ensure the safe movement of essential goods and services during the COVID-19 response, all non-essential work on capital projects has been halted. The NZ Transport Agency is now offering a support package for non-essential services, with advance payments being made available to contractors who currently have projects in construction.

The Advanced Entitlement Payment (or AEP) will be available to contractors who currently have National Land Transport Programme funded projects in construction with the NZ Transport Agency.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

ALGS adds three $100k events to Stay & Play series

The Apex Legends Global Series ALGS moved to an online format Tuesday while announcing the addition of three new 100,000 events. The news came in a website posting from game-maker Electronic Arts EA.As the global coronavirus situation evolv...

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms - British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavir...

Work underway to speed up consents for projects during COVID 19 recovery

Work is underway looking at measures to speed up consents for development and infrastructure projects during the recovery from COVID 19, to provide jobs and stimulate our economy. Environment Minister David Parker said the COVID-19 pandemic...

Mexican airline Volaris reduces capacity further amid coronavirus

Mexican airline Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion said on Tuesday that it will reduce its capacity for April by another 80, following a reduction of 50 announced a week earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hits airlines around the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020