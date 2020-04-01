FIR order against two people tested positive for COVID-19 for misleading contract tracking in Andamans

Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman District has ordered to register FIR against two people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 for continuously misleading contact tracking in tracking their contacts. The two people tested positive have been identified as Farzand Ali and S Rehman.

These people have been giving wrong information about the places they visited during the home quarantine period apart from violating the terms and conditions of home quarantine. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Heath and Nodal Officer in Andaman and Nicobar, COVID-19 Abhijit Roy, on Tuesday informed that nine out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Islands had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event at the Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

