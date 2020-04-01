COVID-19: Total shutdown in Nagaland's Dimapur from Wednesday

At the end of the first week of 21-day nationwide lockdown, the district administration of Dimapur in Nagaland has ordered the total closure of all shops, commercial, private establishments, and imposed restrictions on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am on Wednesday. In exercise of powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Nagaland government order to initiate effective and immediate measures needed to contain the spread of coronavirus, total closure will be imposed from 6 am on April 1 to midnight of April 3, 2020, an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Anoop Khinchi, said on Tuesday.

The containment measure will remain in force in the entire district, he said. In a separate order, Commissioner of Police of Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo, said that the situation calls for further strict restrictions on movement of public to ensure self-isolation and social distancing in public places as ordered by the state government.

He, however, said the Army, police, paramilitary forces, magistrates on duty, doctors and medical staff on duty, banks, treasury, power, PHED, telecom, vehicular transportation of essential commodities and media have been exempted from the purview of the restrictions. People violating the order will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying public servant's lawful order), he said.

State government spokesperson for COVID-19 Neiba Kronu said the availability of food grains and essential commodities in the state continues to be normal. He appealed to the people to stay at home and also urged them to strictly adhere to social distancing measures while shopping.

Kronu, also the Minister of Planning and Coordination and Land Revenue, said that during the lockdown period all kinds of gatherings, including religious congregations, are barred. Mass gatherings have the potential to easily allow the spread of the virus, thereby putting the lives of many people in danger, he said.

