UPPCL extends time to pay power bills

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Wednesday extended the payment of electricity bills till April 30 in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus' spread "The date of payment of all power bills made after March 1 has been extended till April 30. Consumers will also get one per cent rebate, which they get for timely payment of their bills. There will be not late fees for the payment," a UPPCL statement said

The corporation has also extended a scheme for farmers under which they can pay their bills in installments, it said PTI ABN ANBANB

