India welcomes peace negotiating team formed by Afghan govt

India on Wednesday welcomed the formation of a 21-member peace negotiating team by the Afghan government intended to hold intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban.

"India has consistently supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process for enduring peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. In this context, we view the formation of the team as a positive step which would lead to a peaceful and stable future for Afghanistan free from the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India also called upon all sections of Afghanistan's political spectrum to work together ensuring to meet the aspirations of all people of the country, including those belonging to the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future, the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.