COVID-19: Elderly woman donates pension money to MP govt

In a heartwarming gesture, a senior citizen from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city donated Rs 1 lakh from her pension to fund the state government's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. After reading an appeal in a newspaper, Salbha Uskar, a retired employee, donated Rs 1 lakh from her pension to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official said.

"After seeing the current situation, I decided to extend my help. I urge people to honour the lockdown and follow the government's orders," the 82-year-old said in a video shared by the public relations department. Sharing her video on Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Maa Tujhe Salam. Salbha Uskar, an 82- year-old woman from Vidisha, donated Rs 1 lakh from her pension to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This invaluable blessing of a mother has boosted my confidence in the fight against #COVID19." Meanwhile, Chouhan on Tuesday spoke to representatives of social organisations, health and police officials in Indore and thanked them for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official from the public relations department said.

