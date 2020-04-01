FIRs against 10 people for defying prohibitory orders in Leh

Police have registered 10 FIRs against people for defying prohibitory orders in Leh district of Ladakh, official said

The prohibitory orders have been issued as part of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus

Officials said the vehicles involved in the violations have also been seized. It is once again appealed to the public to obey the prohibitory orders under section 144 IPC failing which police will take stringent action warranted under law, they added.

