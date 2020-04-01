Left Menu
Two participants of Islamic discourse in Nizamudddin found in Sambhal, isolated: DM

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:38 IST
At least two persons, who had attended an Islamic discourse at Nizamuddin 'markaj' in New Delhi from here early this month, have been found and isolated here in Sambhal, a senior official said on Wednesday

"As per the state government's instructions, checking was done at a number of places and two persons, who attended the the Tablighi Jamaat meet, were found," District Magistrate Avinash Krishna Singh said

"Both have been isolated, and their samples have been sent for testing," he added.

