89 who attended Nizamuddin event traced to Nagpur, Ahmednagar

At least 89 people who were part of a gathering at a religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area last month have been traced to Nagpur and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. Fifty four of these people were found in Nagpur and they have been quarantined, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, adding their medical examination is being done.

"Apart from these 54 people, I appeal to the other citizens who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West in the national capital to come forward and contact us, so that appropriate treatment could be provided to them if they have any (coronavirus) symptoms," Mundhe said. Besides, 35 such people have been identified in Ahmednagar. As many as 29 of them are from Indonesia, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana and other countries, while the rest are locals, another official said.

A foreigner and a local who were part of the group have been found positive for coronavirus infection. The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots, prompting many states to launch a massive search for those who attended the religious congregation.

The Ahmednagar Police received information on Monday that some members of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat had returned to the district after attending the congregation and have been staying in Nevasa, Jamkhed and Mukundnagar areas of Ahmednagar, the official said. "Accordingly, the police traced the attendees and found that at least 35 of them had participated in the meet," he said, adding that the group was taken to the district civil hospital and later kept under quarantine.

Search is on to trace the people who came in contact with the Tablighi group, he said. All necessary precautionary measures are being taken by the police and administration to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

