Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recent rise in COVID-19 cases is due to travel by Tablighi Jamaat members: Govt

The Centre on Wednesday said one of the main reasons that the number of positive coronavirus cases increased as compared to the previous day is due to the travel by members of Tablighi Jamaat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:12 IST
Recent rise in COVID-19 cases is due to travel by Tablighi Jamaat members: Govt
Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday said one of the main reasons that the number of positive coronavirus cases increased as compared to the previous day is due to the travel by members of Tablighi Jamaat. However, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, said that the recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend.

Speaking at a press conference, Agarwal said, "In India, as of now there are a total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19. 386 new positive cases have come from yesterday till now. 38 deaths have been reported and from yesterday till now, three deaths have been reported. 132 COVID-19 cases have recovered." "The number of positive cases have increased as compared to yesterday. One of the main reasons for this is the travel by members of Tablighi Jamaat," he said.

"1,800 people in Delhi, who have been related with this Jamaat, are now shifted in nine quarantine centres. The recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend," he added. Agarwal also gave the break-up of the new COVID-19 cases in various states and Union Territories.

"From Jammu and Kashmir, there are 23 new cases of COVID-19, from Telangana it is 20, Andhra Pradesh 17, Andaman and Nicobar Islands nine, Tamil Nadu 65, Delhi 18 and from Puducherry, two cases have been found from this transit-related history," he said. He said that Railways is preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds by modifying 20,000 coaches. "Modification of 5,000 coaches has begun. Lifeline flights have been started to transport essential commodities like testing kits, medicines and masks," he added.

The states are arranging food and shelter for the migrant workers, 21,486 relief camps have been set up where 6,75,133 people have been given shelter, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

Its the first of the month, and everybody knows the rents due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking on the door since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Many of those renters ...

ADB sells USD 4.5 bn bonds

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday said it has sold USD 4.5 billion global bonds, its largest-ever single tranche outing. The proceeds will be part of its ordinary capital resources, it added. ADB plans to raise around USD 25 b...

Retired doctors, medics abroad answer coronavirus calls

On a St. Patricks Day like no other last month, Irish Health Minister Simon Harris launched a recruitment drive to tackle the coronavirus outbreak with a stark message Your country needs you.Nine days later, David Quigley arrived home to Du...

Japan "on the brink" as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine themselves for two weeks as it struggles to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020