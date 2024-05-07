Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Divine Darshan in Himachal's Sacred Temples

President Murmu performed puja at Tara Devi and Sankat Mochan temples in Shimla, becoming the first president to eat at the temple langar. She visited Sankat Mochan temple, receiving an idol. Himachal Mahila Congress activists submitted a memorandum expressing concern over women's safety. Murmu took a stroll on Mall Road and attended a cultural event at Gaiety Theatre. She will depart for Delhi on Wednesday.

07-05-2024
Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, performed puja at the famous Tara Devi temple and Sankat Mochan temple here on Tuesday.

Murmu, accompanied by members of her family and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, went around the Tara Devi temple located at commanding heights overlooking Shimla, about 17 km from here.

She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of 'Ram Darbar' by the governor.

She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted.

Himachal Mahila Congress activists submitted a memorandum to President Murmu while she was taking a stroll on the busy Mall Road.

The activists expressed concern over the ''rising crime against women'' and demanded that the alleged ''mass rapist'', Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, be brought to India and handed over to Karnataka police.

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son Prajawal have been booked by the Karnataka police for allegedly molesting their cook. In another case, H D Revanna has been booked and arrested for kidnapping a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal. A case of rape has also been registered against Prajwal.

The president also greeted the people while taking a stroll on The Mall and later attended a cultural programme at the Gaiety Theatre. She will leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

