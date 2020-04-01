Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MH-VIRUS-CASES 18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; tally jumps to 320 Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320. .

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-DEATHS Maharashtra toll 12 after death of 2 more COVID-19 patients Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday. . BOM6 MP-VIRUS-CASES 20 new COVID-19 cases in MP; tally jumps to 86 Indore, Apr 1 (PTI) Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said. .

BOM10 MP-VIRUS-DEATH Dead man's sample found coronavirus +ve; MP toll reaches 6 Indore, Apr 1 (PTI) Samples of a 65-year-old man who died three days back here have been found to be positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday. . BOM11 MP-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN 107 MP residents who attended Nizamuddin meet quarantined Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) All 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin West, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, have been identified and quarantined, a senior official said on Wednesday. .

BOM17 MH-VIRUS-CONSTABLE Maha: Cop tests coronavirus+ve; kin, 32 policemen quarantined Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) After a constable posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus police station here tested positive for coronavirus, his family members and 32 police personnel who came in contact with him have been asked to remain in home quarantine, an official said on Wednesday. . BOM22 GJ-VIRUS-LD CASES 82 COVID-19 cases in Guj; search on for Nizamuddin returnees Ahmedabad, Apr 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 82 on Wednesday after eight more people tested positive, officials said, adding that efforts were on to trace nearly 1,500 people from the state who recently visited Delhi's Nizamuddin area. .

BOM31 GJ-NIZAMUDDIN About 1500 from Guj pesent in Nizamuddin area last month: Govt Ahmedabad, Apr 1 (PTI) At least 1500 people from Gujarat were present in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, which is now under a strict lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak, when a religious congregation was being held there last month, officials said on Wednesday. . BOM33 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD NIZAMUDDIN Over 250 attendees of Tabligh gathering traced in Maha (Eds: Combines related stories) Mumbai/Nagpur/Pune, Apr 1 (PTI) As many as 252 persons including at least a dozen Indonesians who had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in New Delhi have been traced in various cities of Maharashtra including Pune and Mumbai, authorities said on Wednesday..

