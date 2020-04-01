IPS officers in AP donate 3 days salary to CM's COVID-19 fund

Following the lead taken by the IAS officers in the state, the IPS Officers Association of AndhraPradesh on Wednesday announced contribution of three days' salary of its members to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19. Director General of Police D G Sawang and Association Secretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a letter to this effect, officials said.

Two days ago, the IAS Officers Assoation too announced donation of three days' salary of its members to the CMRF. The IPS officers, like the IAS, will get only 40 per cent of their gross salary this month as the state government decided to defer payment of 60 per cent of March salary citing drying up of state revenues.

