Karnataka Police bans use of two, four wheelers amid lockdown

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday banned the use of two or four wheelers in the state till April 14 in view of the coronavirus lockdown. "This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four-wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," DG and IGP, Karnataka, Praveen Sood said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had informed that 5,106 two-wheelers, 181 three-wheelers and 263 four-wheelers have been seized for violating the lockdown orders. Karnataka has reported a total of 101 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Three people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, while eight have recovered from it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.