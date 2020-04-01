Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Tablighi Jamaat returnees traced, except 160-170 people: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that with the exception of 160 to 170 people, everybody who returned to the state after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been identified.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:37 IST
All Tablighi Jamaat returnees traced, except 160-170 people: Telangana Health Minister
Eatala Rajender. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that with the exception of 160 to 170 people, everybody who returned to the state after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been identified. "We have identified most of them (who returned from Tablighi Jamaat), but there are 160-170 people more. We will trace them also by today evening," Rajender told ANI on Wednesday.

Rajender shared that over 1,000 people from the state had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital. The state minister further stated that there is no case community transmission in Telangana.

So far, six people in Telangana have died due to coronavirus. According to the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department there are 77 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Italy urgently seeks safe exit from punishing lockdown

Italys coronavirus epidemic may be slowing, but critics warn the government is falling seriously behind on strategies to lift the punishing nationwide lockdown and reboot the economy. Nearly 12,500 people have died of the virus so far accor...

Perks of former JK CMs withdrawn

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir State ...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in

Two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock Spains overloaded public health system on Wednesday as its confirmed coronavirus cases rose beyond 100,000 and it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak. Barr...

NPPA unit to monitor drug pricing set up in J-K

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit PMRU in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 11 states including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020