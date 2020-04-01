Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP's first 2 coronavirus deaths reported in Basti, Meerut; total cases rise to 116

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:53 IST
UP's first 2 coronavirus deaths reported in Basti, Meerut; total cases rise to 116

Uttar Pradesh reported its first two deaths due to coronavirus infection on Wednesday with one casualty each in Basti and Meerut districts as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 116. Of the 116 infected people, 17 were cured and discharged, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, adding of the two persons who died one was from Basti and the other from Meerut.

The man from Basti died in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College on Monday before his reports came in. He was 25-year-old and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months, the official said. The other person who died of coronavirus infection in the state was a 72-year-old man from Meerut. He had a visit from his son-in-law, a Maharashtra-based pottery businessman, Prasad said.

The businessman had visited his in-laws in Meerut from Amravati on March 19 and had taken part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalised last Thursday. The septuagenarian man's wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are also admitted at Meerut Medical College's coronavirus ward.

Comparing the number of those infected with the novel coronavirus since March 28, Prasad said the lockdown and personal hygiene appears to be having an impact. If proper protocol is maintained, the disease would be controlled in an effective manner, he said.

So far, cases have been reported from 16 districts of the state. Four clusters have been identified in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bareilly from where most of the COVID-19 cases are being reported, the official said. According to a health department bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, the number of coronavirus positive patients in the state has reached 116. Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported 48 case, Meerut 19, Agra 12, Lucknow nine, Ghaziabad eight, Bareilly six, Bulandshahr three, Pilibhit and Varanasi two each, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Shamli, Jaunpur, Baghpat and Basti one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss distillery shifts from schnapps to sanitiser

A Swiss distillery has converted its production of pear schnapps to make disinfectant hand gel for use against the coronavirus.Morand Distillery, a family-run business founded in 1889 in Martigny in the Valais canton, is using up its stocks...

Italy urgently seeks safe exit from punishing lockdown

Italys coronavirus epidemic may be slowing, but critics warn the government is falling seriously behind on strategies to lift the punishing nationwide lockdown and reboot the economy. Nearly 12,500 people have died of the virus so far accor...

Perks of former JK CMs withdrawn

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir State ...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in

Two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock Spains overloaded public health system on Wednesday as its confirmed coronavirus cases rose beyond 100,000 and it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak. Barr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020