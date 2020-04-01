Noida: COVID-19 cases rise to 48, DM appeals to people to stay indoors

Ten new coronavirus patients have been detected across Noida and Greater Noida in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 48, officials said on Wednesday. Three of these cases were detected on Tuesday night while the rest on Wednesday, they said in the evening, adding that the number of active cases in the district stands at 42 at present.

"We have got seven more patients. Four of them are those whom we had already suspected of being infected, the three others are from random sampling. Six of the total 45 patients have already been discharged, so the active cases at present are 39," District Magistrate Suhas L Y told reporters in the evening. A local Health Department bulletin later stated three more positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"A total 696 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 48 have tested positive, 445 negative and result for 203 was awaited," the department stated in its daily statement. Currently, 2,046 people were under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 317 quarantined -- 97 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added.

DM Suhas said the administration's focus is on contact tracing and additional teams are being formed and provided with technical support. The officials are also monitoring those who have returned from foreign as well as those from outside the district in recent days, he said. "They are tracing primary and secondary contacts of those infected. These contacts will be sent for isolation or home quarantine, depending on the situation," the DM said.

He emphasised the situation is under control and there is no need to panic and appealed to people to follow all precautions and safety measures like social distancing and staying indoors. "If 99 per cent follow precautions, but 1 per cent do not, then that 1 per cent people are putting the whole society at risk. The government and the administration need your support and we are ensuring minimum difficulties to the citizens," Suhas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

