110 new cases of COVID-19 found in Tamil Nadu

As many as 110 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu taking the total number of positive cases to 234, according to the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh has thanked the people who came forward voluntarily on the government's appeal for having attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

"I would like to thank every person who came forward voluntarily on our appeal who had attended the Delhi conference (at Markaz) and they have come into our treatment facilities. 1103 person came out, we have tested 658 of them," Rajesh said. "For every patient, we will see what was the mode of transport used, who were the people who travelled with them, what have they been doing, where all have they gone, all of these are being worked out. Since the numbers are large, it will take some time. The entire government machinery has been working overtime for the last 24 hours. We have taken them into isolation wards, 658 samples have been lifted and 110 have been found positive so far," Rajesh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.