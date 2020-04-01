Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN records single day highest of 110 new COVID-19 cases, all Tablighi event returnees; Total 234

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:08 IST
TN records single day highest of 110 new COVID-19 cases, all Tablighi event returnees; Total 234

The COVID-19 fallout of Tablighi Jamaat meet unravelled in Tamil Nadu on a sharp scale as 110 more people who returned from the congregation tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the state to 234, and over 1,000 quarantined, officials said. This is a quantum jump as Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of new cases in a single day as the total number of the jamat meet returnees infected in the state till now mounted to 190, which is over three-fourths or 81 per cent of the total 234 cases.

Fifty people from the state who attended the prayer meeting in Nizamuddin, which has turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot, had tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday. As the state intensified efforts to trace all with the Tablighi link, Chief Minister K Palaniswami made an appeal to those who attended the Delhi meet to voluntarily get in touch with authorities.

Considering the severity of coronavirus and its potential to adversely impact the larger society, returnees should approach the authorities so that they could be tested and treated if needed, he said. Tamil Nadu Secretary Beela Rajesh said 110 more people hailing from 15 districts of the state have tested positive for the contagion.

All of them had participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin area in Delhi and the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 234, she told reporters here. "110 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and all had attended Delhi conference. Till yesterday, we had 80 who had attended the conference and who were positive and so totally 190 people who attended the meet have been found positive for the infection," she told reporters here.

More than 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu had attended the event last month and of them over 1,131 have returned to the state so far. Though till Tuesday only 515 people could be traced, now "1,103 people have come forward (to go for testing)," and they have been quarantined in government hospitals, the health secretary said.

The rise in number of people reporting for testing was following the government's appeal and efforts made through multiple channels, including approaching religious leaders, she added. A flow chart was being prepared in respect of each one of the returnee featuring the mode of travel - flight, train and so on - as part of contact tracing exercise, she said answering a question.

She said 658 of their samples have been tested and those of others will also be tested over the next 24 hours. Reiterating her appeal that people who attended the meet should come forward to get screened, she said considering the cooperation seen so far, she was hopeful all those who took part will approach the authorities.

"We are here to help the families and the community." She replied in the negative when asked if there was any delay on the part of government in identifying and testing the returnees. The National Health Mission Tamil Nadu separately has appealed to 'Tablighi Jamaat brothers,' to contact health authorities immediately at specific phone numbers (7824849263/044 46274411) as participants of the conference might be at risk of contracting coronavirus.

A report from Coimbatore said nearly 60 people, who returned to three western districts in the state after attending the religious congregation in Delhi, have been identified and quarantined. As amny as 39 people from Tirupur, 12 from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and eight from hilly Udhagamandalam district have been kept under observation, officials said.

PTI VGN VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

43 new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 87

A scare gripped Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with the doubling of coronavirus cases from 44 to 87 overnight, at a time when things appeared to be well under control with only a handful of cases reported, mostly of foreign returnees, in the f...

COVID Lockdown: Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister's birthday with failed self-made cake that turned into biscuit!

As he celebrated sister Kritika Tiwaris birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday also shared pictures of a failed attempt at making cake, which turned into a Bada Biscuit. Along with a cake cutting picture of the birthday girl, the 29-ye...

J&K Cong hits out at Centre, BJP over 'betrayal' on domicile issue

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday strongly reacted to Centres new domicile rules for for appointments to government posts in the Union Territory, terming it as a cruel joke with the local youth. Nearly eight months a...

CBSE to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams for only 29 subjects crucial for promotion, admission

All class 1-8 students of CBSE will be promoted to the next level and pending class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted only in 29 subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions in view of the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020