Five from Chandigarh attended Tablighi Jamaat event

Five people from the city attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and have now been placed under isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. Authorities across the country are trying to trace participants at last month’s event in Nizamuddin, which has now emerged as a major hotspot in the coronavirus crisis.

Chandigarh Director General of Police Sanjay Baniwal said they received a list of five people who attended the gathering. “The persons have been located and kept in isolation under medical supervision,” an official statement quoting Baniwal said.

Earlier, the city police conducted checks at various places to find people who attended the religious gathering, it said. The five people were found in the Mauli Jagran area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

