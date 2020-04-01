Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:16 IST
HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL166 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 fight hits top gear; Nationwide search for thousands of Tablighi-linked suspects as tally nears 1,900 New Delhi: In a sweeping nationwide hunt, authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India, as more than 375 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to close to 1,900 with at least 55 deaths. DEL136 VIRUS-2NDLD HOTSPOTS India's 10 COVID-19 hotspots: an overview New Delhi: The government is focusing its attention on 10 ‘hotspots’ across the country in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,600 people and claimed at least 38 lives. There are two hotspots each in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra and one each in Gujarat and Rajasthan DEL138 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 376 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; spike not national trend: Health Ministry New Delhi: With 376 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the spike does not represent a "national trend" and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

DEL161 NIA-GURDWARA NIA to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan; first overseas case registered by agency New Delhi: Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. DEL145 MHA-2NDLD JK Govt lays down rules for J-K domicile; political parties say it's adding insult to injury New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Nearly eight months after withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the central government on Wednesday laid down rules for domicile which can now be given to anyone who has resided in the Union Territory for 15 years, evoking sharp reactions from political leaders who said it added insult to injury of the people.

DEL155 MHA-JK-LD NOTIFICATION Perks of former JK CMs withdrawn New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. CAL9 WB-VIRUS-MAMATA-MODI Mamata writes to Modi, seeks Rs 25,000 cr financial assistance Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking financial assistance of Rs 25,000 crore to fulfil the state government's commitments of providing free ration to the people and continuing other welfare schemes amid a dip in the revenue at a time when all businesses are shut due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

CAL11 BH-TABLIGHI-ATTACK Bihar: Four cops injured in attack by group owing allegiance to Tablighi Jamaat, police say Madhubani: Four policemen were injured when a group of people owing allegiance to Tablighi Jamaat assembled in a village here allegedly attacked them as the men in uniform admonished them for defying the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. BOM39 GJ-HC-NIZAMUDDIN Congregation in Delhi: Guj HC issues notice to state, Centre Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday asked the government to furnish details of those who arrived in the state after attending a congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in Delhi, and inform about the steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection due to them.

LEGAL LGD13 VIRUS-SC-LD FINANCIAL EMERENCY Coronavirus: SC to hear plea for imposition of financial emergency after resumption of normal work New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said that a plea seeking imposition of financial emergency in the country, on the ground that economic activities have "come to a standstill" due to the lockdown over coronavirus, would be heard after it resumes normal working. FOREIGN FGN42: VIRUS-NEPAL-NIZAMUDDIN Kathmandu: Eighteen Nepali Muslims, who recently returned from India after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, have been identified and kept in a quarantine facility in southern Nepal’s Saptari district, authorities said on Wednesday.

FGN62: VIRUS-UK-INDIANS-SCAM London: The Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday issued an alert on its social media channels, warning stranded Indians in the UK against falling prey to "unscrupulous elements" who have been using the coronavirus pandemic as a means for scams and data theft. BUSINESS DEL129 BIZ-LD GST-COLLECTION GST mop-up slips below Rs 1 lakh cr-mark, March collection at Rs 97,597 cr New Delhi: GST collections in March slipped below the psychological Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the first time in four months to Rs 97,597 crore as COVID-19 lockdown that shut most businesses compounded tax collection woes in an already sluggish economy.

DEL29 BIZ-VIRUS-TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGE Lockdown: Only 5 pc of 90 lakh trucks operating; driver, labour shortage hampering logistics: AIMTC New Delhi: Only 5 per cent of around 90 lakh trucks across India are plying on the roads at the moment due to shortage of drivers and labourers at loading and unloading points following the nationwide lockdown, thereby severely hampering transportation of goods, according to truckers body AIMTC. PTI AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UP chief minister directs officials to ensure compliance of lockdown orders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders, said an officials here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked ...

JAC demands payment of full wages; Cong slams TRS govt

The Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees has demanded that the state state government pay full salaries and not defer payment as decided on account of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The government move also drew flak from...

COVID-19: PM shares Ayush Ministry protocol to stay fit, says he drinks only hot water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their livesLets keep the focus on being healthy. After all,...

Honda Cars reports 78 pc dip in domestic sales in March

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Wednesday reported a 78.5 per cent decline in domestic sales at 3,697 units in March. The company had sold 17,202 units in the domestic market in March 2019, HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood at 216 units l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020