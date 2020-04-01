ITDC to provide 2,000 meals every day to health workers of RML, AIIMS

The India Tourism Development Corporation will provide up to 2,000 cooked and packed meals every day to health workers of government hospitals, AIIMS and RML, amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the PSU said in an official statement on Wednesday. Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) delivered the first batch of 500 meals to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Wednesday. The food is being cooked in the kitchen of ITDC’s flagship hotel ‘The Ashok’. “These are testing times which all of us are going through. ITDC in a humble move will provide up to 2,000 meals per day to the healthcare professionals and other needy people as part of its CSR activity,” Patel said. “Everything we do today combats the massive challenge that we are facing as a nation and as a world,” he added. PTI ASG SRY

