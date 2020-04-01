Among corona victims, ex-gratia benefits for pvt doctors, paramedics too: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staffers working in state's private hospitals engaged in anti-corona fight too will be given the enhanced ex-gratia payments fixed for their counterparts in government hospitals. The chief minister also announced an extension of due date for payment of crop loans by farmers from April 15 to June 30.

Khattar made these announcements in a televised address, aimed at updating people on the Covid-19 situation in the state and steps being taken to combat it. He said doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals too would also get the ex gratia benefits of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively if they were not covered under the new insurance cover announced by the Centre.

On farmers issue, he said farmers in the state can now repay their crop loan till June 30. He said they would also get the benefit of interest subvention for this period.

He said that an amount of Rs 24 crore has so far been received in the Corona Relief Fund set up by the state government. he state government had also made an appeal to the government employees to generously contribute a portion of their basic salaries towards this fund and so far 46,000 employees have come forward.

The chief minister also urged people to constructively utilize their time during the 21-day lockdown while staying indoor. He said people should spend maximum time with their elders and also pursue hobbies like reading books, storytelling, cooking etc. Urging people to exercise daily to stay fit, he said during these lockdown days, he has doubled his exercise time from 45 minutes earlier. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.