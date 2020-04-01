Left Menu
Development News Edition

Among corona victims, ex-gratia benefits for pvt doctors, paramedics too: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:38 IST
Among corona victims, ex-gratia benefits for pvt doctors, paramedics too: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staffers working in state's private hospitals engaged in anti-corona fight too will be given the enhanced ex-gratia payments fixed for their counterparts in government hospitals. The chief minister also announced an extension of due date for payment of crop loans by farmers from April 15 to June 30.

Khattar made these announcements in a televised address, aimed at updating people on the Covid-19 situation in the state and steps being taken to combat it. He said doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals too would also get the ex gratia benefits of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively if they were not covered under the new insurance cover announced by the Centre.

On farmers issue, he said farmers in the state can now repay their crop loan till June 30. He said they would also get the benefit of interest subvention for this period.

He said that an amount of Rs 24 crore has so far been received in the Corona Relief Fund set up by the state government. he state government had also made an appeal to the government employees to generously contribute a portion of their basic salaries towards this fund and so far 46,000 employees have come forward.

The chief minister also urged people to constructively utilize their time during the 21-day lockdown while staying indoor. He said people should spend maximum time with their elders and also pursue hobbies like reading books, storytelling, cooking etc. Urging people to exercise daily to stay fit, he said during these lockdown days, he has doubled his exercise time from 45 minutes earlier. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Surveys: Manufacturing contracts last month in US, world

Manufacturing contracted in the United States and around the world last month, dragged down by economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday th...

Cong cites reports of India exporting protective gear to Serbia; calls it ‘criminal’, ‘inhuman’

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said it was criminal to export personal protection equipment at a time when the countrys doctors and paramedics were struggling to get them. He was citing reports about India exporting personal p...

No religious gathering in Maha at any cost: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that religious congregations like the one held in Delhi last month are not allowed in the state, which has reported the highest number of novel coronaviru...

NALCO records success in bauxite,alumina production

National Aluminium Company Limited NALCO on Wednesday said it has recorded an all-round success in bauxite and alumina productions, while its aluminium smelter achieved more than 90 per cent capacity utilisation in 2019-20. With more than 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020