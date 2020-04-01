Fear over virus spread allayed after Iranian ship docks

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus after an Iranian cargo vessel docked at the port here, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma on Wednesday said there was no need for any panic over the arrival of the vessel as no crew member has been allowed to disembark. Speaking to reporters, he said the docking of the ship at Karaikal port had raised concern among the public in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

"The Union government has announced that sea port activities are permitted and the shipping ministry has also issued guidelines allowing ships," said the collector. Stating that the Iranian arrived here a couple of days ago, he said the crew members have been strictly not allowed to disembark.

"Cargo-unloading also takes place under the surveillanceof the district administration after adheringto all safety precautions. Unloading is done in a fully mechanised manner and personnel are not entering the ship. Cargo is completely disinfected before being handled here and social distancing is strictly adhered to," he said.

The ship has been brought under 24-hour surveillance of Karaikal police. CCTV cameras have been erected and the district administration is also monitoring the activities, he said. The collector reassured that there is no reason for panic.

