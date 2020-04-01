Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 33 new COVID-19 patients, count 335; death toll 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:18 IST
Maha: 33 new COVID-19 patients, count 335; death toll 16

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday while six patients died, taking the death toll to 16, health officials said. Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, said an official.

The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in "high-risk" category.

Relatives or close friends of these people had tested positive for COVID-19 (making it likely that they might have caught the infection too), he said Six coronavirus patients -- three men and as many women -- died during the day, five of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 16. The women patients were 84, 73 and 63 years old, respectively. "One of them died at the civic-run Nair Hospital while two succumbed at private hospitals in the city," the official said.

A 75-year-old man and another, 51-year-old man died at Mumbai hospitals. A 50-year-old man died in adjoining Palghar district, officials said. It was the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district. "None of these six persons had foreign travel history.

So we are tracing the people who came in contact with the deceased in the last few weeks," the official said. Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 12 coronavirus patients.

The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients -- 181 --- while Pune district has 50 cases. The figures of coronavirus cases from other districts are as follows: Sangli (25), Thane (36), Nagpur (16), Ahmednagar (8), Yavatmal and Buldhana (four each), Satara and Kolhapur (two each) and Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon and Nashik (one each).

As many as 705 persons are hosptalized. Of the 7,126 samples sent for testing, 6,456 tested negative while 335 tested positive. In other cases results were awaited. Forty-one coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK looks at "virtual parliament" to overcome coronavirus shutdown

Britains parliament is investigating how it can operate virtually, to scrutinise the government even if lawmakers cannot physically attend debates, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle said on Wednesday. Parliament closed earl...

EU governments concerned over Hungary's emergency measures

Thirteen European Union countries expressed concern on Wednesday over emergency steps adopted by Hungarys nationalist government to fight the coronavirus crisis, worried they posed a risk to principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamen...

U.S. senators join calls for Americans to don masks to slow coronavirus spread

Two U.S. senators joined a growing call on Wednesday for Americans to cover their mouths and noses when they venture outside, as health officials consider recommending that everyone in the country don face masks to limit the spread of the c...

Some UK finance firms mis-using 'key worker' status -union

Some financial firms are defining an unnecessarily large proportion of staff as key workers to ensure they can still come into the office or branch to work, according to a union representing thousands of bank employees.Together with healthc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020