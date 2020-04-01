Maha: 33 new COVID-19 patients, count 335; death toll 16

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday while six patients died, taking the death toll to 16, health officials said. Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, said an official.

The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in "high-risk" category.

Relatives or close friends of these people had tested positive for COVID-19 (making it likely that they might have caught the infection too), he said Six coronavirus patients -- three men and as many women -- died during the day, five of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 16. The women patients were 84, 73 and 63 years old, respectively. "One of them died at the civic-run Nair Hospital while two succumbed at private hospitals in the city," the official said.

A 75-year-old man and another, 51-year-old man died at Mumbai hospitals. A 50-year-old man died in adjoining Palghar district, officials said. It was the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district. "None of these six persons had foreign travel history.

So we are tracing the people who came in contact with the deceased in the last few weeks," the official said. Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 12 coronavirus patients.

The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients -- 181 --- while Pune district has 50 cases. The figures of coronavirus cases from other districts are as follows: Sangli (25), Thane (36), Nagpur (16), Ahmednagar (8), Yavatmal and Buldhana (four each), Satara and Kolhapur (two each) and Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon and Nashik (one each).

As many as 705 persons are hosptalized. Of the 7,126 samples sent for testing, 6,456 tested negative while 335 tested positive. In other cases results were awaited. Forty-one coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery.

