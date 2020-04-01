VP Naidu greets people on eve of Ram Navami

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, saying he prayed for courage for people to collectively combat the major challenge of coronavirus that the world is facing. "On this auspicious occasion, let us recommit ourselves to the best values embedded in our illustrious heritage, in our immortal epics and the inexhaustible treasure trove of literary and philosophical masterpieces," he said in his message.

Naidu said Lord Rama represents the qualities people look for in an ideal human being. "Imbibing the values exemplified by Shri Ram and reorienting our world view and the way we live our lives can usher in a world we all dream of. A world that is inclusive, healthy, prosperous and sustainable," he said.

The vice president said he prayed that the festival, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, brings health, happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all citizens. "... and may we have the courage to collectively combat the major health challenge we are currently facing," Naidu said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported 1,637 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.