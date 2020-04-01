Left Menu
5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:34 IST
Visuals from Markaz building in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month. "Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tablighi Jamat at Nizamuddin Delhi. They were sent for a medical examination through ambulance," an official release of Chandigarh Police said.

Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering hade tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

