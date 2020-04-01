49-year old man becomes Telangana's latest COVID-19 fatality

A 49-year-old coronavirus patient died in the government Gandhi Hospital here on Wednesday, the state government said. Hospital Superintendent Shravan Kumar said the deceased had a travel history to Delhi.

Hewas admitted five days ago and was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. He passed away today, the official told PTI. There was confusion over the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state so far with a health department bulletin issued late Wednesday putting the cumulative toll at five.

However, the Chief Minister's Office had on Monday announced six people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi have died. Officials could not be reached for clarification.

