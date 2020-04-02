Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cloud over big-ticket Durga Pujas in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:37 IST
COVID-19 cloud over big-ticket Durga Pujas in Bengal

The budget of big-ticket Durga Pujas is set to take a hard knock due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak as sponsorships by corporate advertisers would be reduced, leading to scaling down of the grandeur, organisers said on Thursday. The Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal, will be held in October this year.

Not just low-budget pujas, even organisers of the top draws may have to curtail their budget by 40 to 50 per cent, mostly on the decoration of marquees, said the Forum for Durgotsab, an association of community Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata and suburbs. "Last year, due to economic slowdown, several puja organisers had to lower the Durga Puja grandeur as there was lack of sponsorship. Matters are going to worsen this year.

"The economic slowdown was already there. Now it has aggravated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per our reports, most of the big-ticket Durga Puja committees will curtail their budget by 40-50 per cent as compared to last year," the forum's president Kajal Sarkar told PTI. Similar views were echoed by officials of Bosepukur Siatala Mandir, another crowd-puller puja.

"We have decided to curtail our budget to Rs 30 lakh from last year's Rs 55 lakh," they said. Around 3,000 pujas are organised in Kolkata while the figure is around 30,000 across the state.

Individual donations and subscriptions cover about 25 per cent of the expenses while the rest is met by corporate funding and advertisements. On an average, setting up a theme-based marquee for the five-day fiesta, replete with safety arrangements and basic amenities, costs anything between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 30 crore in the state, according to the organisers.

"Last year, owing to the economic slowdown, we were short of Rs 20 lakh from our budget target of Rs 65 lakh. This year things will worsen. The puja will have to be organised on a reduced scale. Most sponsors, this time, will either decline to make a contribution or pay less than what they usually do," Sudipto Kumar, an official of the Deshapriya Park community puja in south Kolkata, said. The current situation will have an impact on every sector and the majority of the corporates will be unwilling to spend on advertisements, he said.

Most of the big-ticket pujas get sponsorship through hoardings, posters, and banners that greet revellers when they visit pandals. Mobile phone manufacturers, telecom companies, automobile and FMCG firms, banks and some prominent city-based companies are the major advertisers. Orgainsers of some other prominent puja committees said the civic polls, which are likely to be held in June- July, will add to their financial burden.

The elections to the civic bodies were postponed due to the coronavirus threat. "Right now, there is a crunch in cash flow. So after this lockdown gets over, civic polls will be held. This will further worsen the matter for us as political parties too will need donations then," an official of a big-ticket puja in north Kolkata said.

According to the organisers, marquee and decoration costs make up for 40 per cent of the budget, followed by decorative lights - 15 per cent. The cost of the idols usually ranges between 10-15 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent is spent on logistics, cultural programmes, immersion ceremony and food, among others. The situation has turned worse for small-budget Durga puja committees, with some of the organisers opting for a marquee without any theme.

A committee in Dum Dum, which would organise its 102nd edition of the puja this year, had made elaborate plans for the occasion. However, in the present situation, it has decided to reduce the planned budget of Rs 20 lakh by 50 per cent, an official of the puja committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling shutdown extended, Tour de France dates remain

Cyclings shutdown was extended until June due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed, organisers announced. However, the Tour de France, due to start in Nice on June 27, r...

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to ...

Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in US

A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A r...

Health response to COVID-19 pandemic should reach most vulnerable: UNICEF chief

Given how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, an outbreak is looking imminent in the worlds refugee camps, crowded reception centers or detention facilities where migrant families are sheltering, the Executive Director of the UN Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020