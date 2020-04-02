ASHA workers 'manhandled' in Karnataka over coronavirus survey

Asha workers engaged to conduct coronavirus survery in certain minority dominated areas here were allegedly manhandled on Thursday, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a stern warning to the offenders. The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers along with health officials were conducting a door-to-door survey in the minority dominated areas in view of the virus spreading through those who returned to the state after attending a religious congregation in Delhi.

A peeved Asha worker, Krishnaveni in a video message which had gone viral alleged that a group of health workers who had gone to Hegde Nagar in the city were 'gheraoed' by some residents, their mobile phones snatched and all of them abused. With tears welling up in her eyes, Krishnaveni said she has been carrying out the survey for the past 10 days to spread awareness, gather information and educate people on ways to deal with COVID-19.

"When we visited Sadiq Layout in Saraipalya (Hegde Nagar), a man enquired me. We said we are here to gather information about the coronavirus. Immediately, he asked us to leave the place and said no information would be provided..," she said.

Soon people started yelling at the health workers' team and asked them to leave. "They snatched our bags and mobile phones. They did not let us make a phone call. I have been working for the past five years but never ever faced a situation like this.

They are not even disclosing whether they have any symptoms," Krishnaveni added. Condemning the incident, Health Minister B Sriramulu shared the video in his Twitter handle and said, "The doctors, nurses and health workers who toil day and night are like Gods. Respect them. Will not sit idle if they are attacked.

Beware!" Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan visited Krishnaveni's residence and enquired about her health. Karnataka Minister for Woman and Child Welfare, Shashikala Jolle too condemned the incident, saying the state government will not tolerate any such indiscipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

