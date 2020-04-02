Car of Assam magistrate enforcing lockdown attacked; driver injured

Two persons attacked a magistrates vehicle and injured his driver in Assams Bajali district when the officer was enforcing the lockdown in a market on Thursday, police said. The two who pelted the magistrates vehicle with stones injuring the driver were arrested. The vehicle was also damaged.

The incident occurred when the magistrate was closing down shops at the market in Bhabanipur area, which were open during the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, police said. Security personnel reached the area and intensified patrolling.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam is 16 so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

