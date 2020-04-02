Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCC offers cadets services under Exercise NCC Yogdan to fight COVID-19

It has issued guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and the functioning of various agencies involved in battling the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:02 IST
NCC offers cadets services under Exercise NCC Yogdan to fight COVID-19
According to the guidelines, cadets should not be employed in the handling of law and order situation or for active military duties or at hot spots.   Image Credit: Wikipedia

National Cadet Corps (NCC) has offered a helping hand to civilian authorities in the country's fight against COVID-19 by extending the services of cadets under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan'. It has issued guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and the functioning of various agencies involved in battling the pandemic.

The tasks envisaged for NCC cadets include manning of helpline/call centers; distribution of relief materials/medicines/ food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management. According to the guidelines, cadets should not be employed in the handling of law and order situation or for active military duties or at hot spots.

Only Senior Division volunteer cadets above 18 years of age will be employed. They should be employed in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of Permanent Instructor Staff or/and an Associate NCC Officer.

For employment of volunteer cadets, State governments /district administration has to send the requisition through State NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate/Group Headquarters/Unit level with state government/local civil authority. Before the cadets are deployed for the duty, ground conditions and laid down requirements are to be ensured.

The NCC, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, is the largest uniformed youth organization of the country and has been engaged in conducting various social service and community development activities. The NCC cadets have been contributing to the national cause during natural calamities like floods, cyclones, etc since its inception.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win. Walking down th...

France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, Frances finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.Asked whether state support such a...

300 more from T'gana who participated in Nizamuddin event need to be tested:KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 2 PTI As many as 300 people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in the national capital recently, still need to be tested for Covid-19virus, the state government has said. There is a need to conduct tests on ...

Indian man sentenced to 1 year in Dubai for stealing 86 watches worth USD 2 million

An Indian man has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of stealing 86 expensive watches worth over USD 2 million from three shops in Dubais famous Gold Souq, according to a media report. The 26-year-old man, who wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020