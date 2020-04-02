NCC offers cadets services under Exercise NCC Yogdan to fight COVID-19

National Cadet Corps (NCC) has offered a helping hand to civilian authorities in the country's fight against COVID-19 by extending the services of cadets under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan'. It has issued guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and the functioning of various agencies involved in battling the pandemic.

The tasks envisaged for NCC cadets include manning of helpline/call centers; distribution of relief materials/medicines/ food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management. According to the guidelines, cadets should not be employed in the handling of law and order situation or for active military duties or at hot spots.

Only Senior Division volunteer cadets above 18 years of age will be employed. They should be employed in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of Permanent Instructor Staff or/and an Associate NCC Officer.

For employment of volunteer cadets, State governments /district administration has to send the requisition through State NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate/Group Headquarters/Unit level with state government/local civil authority. Before the cadets are deployed for the duty, ground conditions and laid down requirements are to be ensured.

The NCC, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, is the largest uniformed youth organization of the country and has been engaged in conducting various social service and community development activities. The NCC cadets have been contributing to the national cause during natural calamities like floods, cyclones, etc since its inception.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.