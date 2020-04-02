Left Menu
Cash reserve sufficient for next six months: Banks to Goa govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:23 IST
Banks have assured the Goa government that there is enough cash reserve in the state for the next six months, a senior official said on Thursday. The state finance department on Wednesday convened a meeting with bankers to discuss the position of liquid cash in the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

As per the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with PTI, the Reserve Bank of India and other bankers clarified that there is sufficient cash reserve for the next six months. Over 85 per cent of ATMs in the state are functional and adequate cash liquidity is maintained, representatives of the banks stated.

The State Bank of India has started operating a mobile ATM and its was requested to introduce one more mobile ATM in a week's time," the minutes stated. Three banks, namely HDFC, Canara Bank and Bank of India, need to get their ATM cash replenished from Sawantwadi in Maharashtra, the bankers told the state government.

The district collector of North Goa was requested to tie up with Sindhudurg Collector and facilitate the movement of cash replacement agency (CRA), it was stated. The meeting also discussed the possibility of crowding at the banks and ATMs due to various transfers by Government of India and State government to salaried individuals.

The state registrar of Cooperative Societies was instructed to direct cooperative banks and cooperative credit societies to keep their branches open. Public and private sector banks were also directed to keep all their branches in the state functional.

