300 more from T'gana who participated in Nizamuddin event need to be tested:KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): As many as 300 people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in the national capital recently, still need to be tested for Covid-19virus, the state government has said. "There is a need to conduct tests on 300 more who went to the Markaz (religious congregation). The government is urging those who went to Markaz, their family members and those who came in contact with them to undergo tests.

"Since the virus is spreading through those who went to Markaz, they all should undergo tests without failure," a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said late Wednesday night. Three people, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, the statement said.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state and all the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin, it said. Six persons, who died earlier had also attended the same congregation.

The chief minister has urged people to make the lockdown aimed at preventing the virus spread a success. "If people extended support for a few more days, coronavirus spread in the Telangana State can be curbed," he said.

Rao said his government is giving top priority to protection of medical staff who are providing treatment to the virus-infected patients. According to him, all necessary measures are taken to provide treatment of the patients and protection of the medical staff.

