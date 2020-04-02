Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cogta gazettes more amendments to COVID-19 regulations for funerals

The amendments allow certain individuals to move between provinces, metropolitan and district areas for the purposes of transporting a body for burial purposes. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:59 IST
Cogta gazettes more amendments to COVID-19 regulations for funerals
The regulations now outline a process on how people -- who wish to travel between provinces or metropolitan and district areas to attend a burial or cremation -- can obtain a permit.  Image Credit: Pixabay

New regulations governing who may attend a funeral under the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown have been put in place by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted further amendments to the regulations on the COVID-19 lockdown in order to flatten the infection curve.

The amendments allow certain individuals to move between provinces, metropolitan and district areas for the purposes of transporting a body for burial purposes.

The amendment also limits the individuals who are permitted to travel to funerals.

The regulations now outline a process on how people -- who wish to travel between provinces or metropolitan and district areas to attend a burial or cremation -- can obtain a permit.

Only the following people, who live outside a province or metropolitan and district areas, may attend a funeral:

spouse or partner of the deceased;

children of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or stepchildren. children-in-law of the deceased;

parents of the deceased - whether biological, adopted or stepparents;

siblings, whether biological, adopted or stepbrother or sister of the deceased;

grandparents of the deceased; and

persons closely affiliated to the deceased.

The current prohibition of 50 persons attending a funeral is still in effect. The holding of night vigils is still prohibited.

The permit may be obtained from a Magistrate or a station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her.

In order to obtain a permit a Magistrate, who is the head of an office or a station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her, must be provided with a death certificate or a certified copy of a death certificate.

A permit holder may stay at a hotel, lodge or guesthouse for the duration of the funeral or cremation. The permit must be presented to the owner or manager of the hotel, lodge or guesthouse.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...

Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to Covid-19: INMF to Coal India

New Delhi, Apr 2 PTI&#160;INTUC-affiliated trade body&#160;INMF&#160;has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020