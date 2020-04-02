Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five people who attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi test positive: Haryana govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:25 IST
Five people who attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi test positive: Haryana govt

In what is likely to set alarm bells ringing for the health authorities, the Haryana government on Thursday said five people who came to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in New Delhi' last month have tested positive for coronavirus. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said two of the infected patients were traced to Ambala while three in Palwal tested positive for coronavirus.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a videoconferencing that the count of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation and came to Haryana afterwards has shot up to 1,277. He said the number also included 107 foreigners and the jamaat returnees were traced to five districts in the state.

About the foreigners, Khattar said their passports have been confiscated and FIRs registered for various violations, a state government statement said. He said samples of all 107 foreigners have been sent for testing and reports were awaited.

Vij said these foreigners were from Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka. He said a majority were on tourist visas. All had concealed information regarding their travel details within the country and action as per law is being contemplated against them, he said.

Asked if the foreigners will be deported, Vij, who is also Haryana's Home Minister, replied, "We cannot do so till they test negative." All those who had been traced to the state so far are from outside Haryana, he said. "We do not exactly know who all they have met. There is a possibility that some of them may have infected others who in turn unknowingly may be carriers," he said.

Asked how many of these could have entered the state after the lockdown, Vij said, "This information is being gathered. In every district, they have an in-charge and we are trying to gather more details." Health teams are at their job after the Haryana Police traced the congregation attendees in several districts such as Ambala, Palwal, Gurgaon and Faridabad. All 107 foreigners had been kept in isolation while samples of several others suspected cases have so far been sent for testing and all are being quarantined, Vij said.

When asked about the purpose of this group entering Haryana, Vij said after attending the congregation, they are assigned duties and sent to different places across India to preach. "They stay in mosques, go to people's homes and hold meetings," the minister said.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's markaz (headquarters) in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus, following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders. The Telangana government had said on Monday that six people who attended the religious congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus. Subsequently, authorities across the country swung into action to trace the contacts of those who went to the gathering, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin centre under sections of Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating government orders on management of the markaz in relation to social, political or religious gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India: Officials.

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India Officials....

No. of coronavirus cases goes up to 293 in national capital; two more deaths recorded: Delhi health dept.

No. of coronavirus cases goes up to 293 in national capital two more deaths recorded Delhi health dept....

PM extended all help to states to combat COVID-19: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended all help to the states in the fight against COVID-19. Chief Ministers of some states got the opportunity to speak during the video-conference ...

EXCLUSIVE-How elite U.S. college students brought Covid-19 home from campus

Like many American colleges, Vanderbilt University in Nashville announced last month it was closing its dormitories and putting classes online because of the growing threat of coronavirus. It said it was acting out of an abundance of cautio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020