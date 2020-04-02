Lockdown: Haryana police helps distribute rations, medicines to 5 lakh people

Haryana police has scaled up its ongoing relief measures by facilitating more than 5 lakh persons, including migrant workers, daily wage earners and other needy persons, with free ration packets and cooked food with the help of NGOs and social organisations across the state. All ranks of police, including women police officers, are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said on Thursday.

All the field units of the state police are lending a helping hand to the sick ones and senior citizens living alone by arranging medicines and other daily needs amid the 21-day lockdown imposed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said. Virk said police has enforced strict lockdown in the entire state.

After the lockdown orders were issued, police has so far taken cognisance of 3,545 cases of violations of the lockdown across the state. A total of 839 FIRs have been registered and 1,233 people arrested for flouting lockdown orders, he said. The ADGP said a fine of Rs 5.93 crore has also been imposed and 5,040 vehicles seized across the state.

However, cargo vehicle movement has been exempted from the lockdown to ensure supply of essential commodities, he pointed out. Virk said PCRs and other vehicles of the police department have been regularly disseminating relevant messages educating the public about the lockdown. Besides this, general public are also being educated through different social media platforms.

The ADGP urged the people to help the police by staying at their homes so that the spread of COVID-19 could be stopped..

